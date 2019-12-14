NCP’s turn: Eknath Khadse welcome to join us

FPJ had reported that Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat had rolled out a red carpet for Khadse. Thorat had said that BJP leaders in New Delhi could not spare time for Khadse during his Delhi visit.

Congress minister Nitin Raut said Khadse has been in touch with the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. He predicted there will be an earthquake in Nagpur during the winter session beginning on December 16. Incidentally, Khadse will cmap in the orange city.

Khadse has been hogging the headlines because of his repeated attack against the party leadership. He reminded that it was he who helped to make Fadnavis the BJP state unit chief.