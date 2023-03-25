 114 villages in Raigad don't have cremation, burial grounds
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai114 villages in Raigad don't have cremation, burial grounds

114 villages in Raigad don't have cremation, burial grounds

Revenue official and circle inspector have been ordered to find a suitable place to provide the facility to these villages

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
114 villages in Raigad don't have cremation, burial grounds | Representational

Alibag: As many as 114 villages in Raigad district do not have a cremation site or a burial ground, an official said on Friday.

Of 1,999 villages in the district, 114 do not have a cremation site or a burial ground for residents, collector Dr Yogesh Mhase said.

The revenue official and circle inspector have been issued an order to find a suitable place to provide the facility to these villages.

The collector further said there were 2,214 villages in the district, where official roads have been encroached on and could not be used by people.

The revenue authorities will implement a scheme to remove obstructions on such roads and clear them for public use, he added.

Read Also
Malnutrition in Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts reduced in last 6 month
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Woman suffering from multiple brain infarcts donates organs, saves 3 lives

Mumbai: Woman suffering from multiple brain infarcts donates organs, saves 3 lives

Mumbai: BMC extends tender deadline for Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar elevated link road project

Mumbai: BMC extends tender deadline for Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar elevated link road project

HC allows Mumbai man to publish Marathi translation of book authored by Mahatma Gandhi's disciple

HC allows Mumbai man to publish Marathi translation of book authored by Mahatma Gandhi's disciple

Mumbai: HC relief for govt pleader, proceedings stayed till April 12 as court terms it 'witch hunt'

Mumbai: HC relief for govt pleader, proceedings stayed till April 12 as court terms it 'witch hunt'

Mumbai crime: Driver of Sonu Nigam’s father steals 72 lakh cash from home; arrested

Mumbai crime: Driver of Sonu Nigam’s father steals 72 lakh cash from home; arrested