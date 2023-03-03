Malnutrition in Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts reduced in last 6 month

Malnourished kid | File Photo

Malnutrition in Raigad, Thane and Palghar, the three most-affected districts of Maharashtra, was reduced in the past six months. As per the data, the number of children being extremely malnourished has dropped by 12% and mildly malnourished has reduced by 3.50%. According to a December 2022 report, these districts had 2,583, 526 and 5,552 extremely malnourished children and 21,121, 3,037 and 32,731 mildly malnourished children, respectively.

Replying to a question raised by MLAs in the Assembly, Minister of Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha said, “The, the monthly progress report on malnutrition in these three districts shows a total of 9,850 children were extremely malnourished and 62,151 mildly malnourished in May 2022.”

Idzes Kundan, Secretary, Woman and Child Development, said there were several factors involved due to which they could achieve to bring the numbers down. There was proper implementation of programs and Maharashtra always tops in poshan abhiyan. Moreover, they had conducted awareness activities through ‘Tarang Suposhit’ chatbot about nutrition in remote villages.

They have restructured Integrated Child Development Services (ICDs) by notifying more than 4,000 Anganwadi Centre (AWC) of peri-urban areas shown wrongly in rural areas as urban AWC.

“We have made funds available through the District Planning and Development Centre (DPDC) by passing a cabinet decision. These funds are only to be used for women and children. We are trying to get urban balwadi on the same platform as ICDs,” she said.