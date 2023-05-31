Madhya Pradesh: Student writes exam but marked absent in X board result

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Despite appearing in 10th MP Board examination, a student from Ratlam was declared absent in Hindi subject in mark-sheet due to negligence of education department and school administration.

Harshita Rathore, a class X student of Sant Namdev Public School who appeared in all examinations, was marked absent in the mark-sheet in Hindi subject. She would have to re-appear in the supplementary examination of the same subject.

Distressed student sought assistance from district education department but to no avail. She then approached a public hearing (Jansunwai) for redressal of her grievances. She said that she was allotted Morning Star School as examination centre for board examination.

During Hindi Subject examination, invigilators made her to sit on another student’s roll-number and even sign at wrong roll number in attendance sheet which has led to her being declared as failed candidate. Taking cognizance over the matter, district panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhide instructed district education officer KC Sharma for detailed probe and sought report till evening.

Sharma said that she was found to be marked absent in attendance sheet due to gross negligence of department and school administration. Probe was underway.