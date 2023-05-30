Mumbai news: MP seeks 350 special trains during Ganesh festival

Vinayak Raut | Photo Credit: Facebook

Member of Parliament Vinayak Raut has demanded 350 special trains on the Mumbai-Konkan route during the 10-day Ganesh festival in September. On Monday he met general manager of Central Railway and handed over a memorandum demanding extra trains.

The festival is scheduled to commence on September 19 this year. Raut said he wants to ensure that passengers do not face difficulties obtaining railway tickets due to high demand and limited supply.

Raut: Prioritise providing reserved tickets to those currently on the waiting list

Additionally, Raut urged the railway administration to prioritise providing reserved tickets to those currently on the waiting list, offering them an opportunity to secure their travel arrangements.

Raut also expressed concerns regarding the rapid filling of regular trains on the Konkan route, with waiting lists exceeding 1,000 within a few minutes. He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the issue and urged the railway authorities to take strict action against unauthorised ticket touts. The Shiv Sena leader suggested seizing tickets that were booked using unauthorised email IDs to curb such activities.

Raut also requested the inclusion of pantry cars in key trains connecting Konkan. The Mangalore Express, Netravati Express, Matsyagandha Express, and Tutari Express are among the trains Raut mentioned.

“The provision of pantry cars aims to enhance the comfort and convenience of the numerous tourists, both domestic and international, who visit Konkan throughout the year,” he said.