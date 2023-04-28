Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu |

Shiv Sena (UBT) LokSabha MP Vinayak Raut who had gone to Barsu in Rajapur taluka of Ratnagiri district has been arrested by the police on Friday, local sources have said.

Raut, who wanted to go to the village to meet the villagers, was prevented by the police from entering the village. Raut and his associates then resorted to seating protest even as police were pursuing them to go back.

Finally, when the police realised that the MP was not following their preventive orders, he and his associates were arrested, local sources have said.

More details are awaited.