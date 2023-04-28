 Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRatnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu

Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu

When the police realised that the MP was not following their preventive orders, he and his associates were arrested, local sources have said.

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu |

Shiv Sena (UBT) LokSabha MP Vinayak Raut who had gone to Barsu in Rajapur taluka of Ratnagiri district has been arrested by the police on Friday, local sources have said.

Raut, who wanted to go to the village to meet the villagers, was prevented by the police from entering the village. Raut and his associates then resorted to seating protest even as police were pursuing them to go back.

Finally, when the police realised that the MP was not following their preventive orders, he and his associates were arrested, local sources have said.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu

Ratnagiri Refinery: 7 Shiv Sena workers including MP Vinayak Raut arrested in Barsu

Shiv Sena: Supreme Court rejects plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde...

Shiv Sena: Supreme Court rejects plea for transfer of party assets from Thackeray faction to Shinde...

Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link;...

Mumbai: Attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against man who rode on Bandra Worli Sea Link;...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants indigenous saplings on World Earth Day

Navi Mumbai: NMMC plants indigenous saplings on World Earth Day

Navi Mumbai: 'Local bodies should find suitable solutions keeping in mind their city's...

Navi Mumbai: 'Local bodies should find suitable solutions keeping in mind their city's...