Madhya Pradesh: Death of clerk not related to Covid-19 vaccine, says CMHO

Barwani: A day after death of a 60-year-old clerk posted at the health department, Barwani district chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singare made it clear that Rajani Sen died due to heart attack.

Sen, a Grade-III clerk at CMHO office died on Wednesday, barely 24-hour after receiving second dose of corona vaccine.

CMHO Dr Singare said in her post-mortem report that the actual cause of Sen’s death was heart attack. Her report has been submitted before Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) committee as well.

Dr Singare clarified that the corona vaccine is completely safe.

She said that around 10,000 health workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the district and no one had any problem. Rajni Sen also had no problem after getting first dose of vaccine.

Dr Singare said that the woman was given a vaccine at 3.30 pm on Tuesday and she was healthy after that.

A total 10 persons including Rajani and nine other people including two doctors, were vaccinated along from the same vial. But for Sen all are healthy with no side-effect. Apart from this, all other people receiving the vaccine in the district on Tuesday are safe.

Dr Singare added that about 1.21 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far, but so far no serious adverse event has been reported. The untimely death of the said worker has no relation with the corona vaccine.

Sen’s death caused panic among locals, especially those who were due to receive the second dose of vaccine.