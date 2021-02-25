Efforts on to bridge gap between first & second dose vaccination rate in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Efforts are on to bridge the huge gap between the rate of vaccination of first dose and that of second in Madhya Pradesh. Second dose is being administered to Health Care Workers (HCWs), who had received the first shot 28 days back. The rate of second dose vaccination remains as low so far only 22 per cent HCWs have turned up for the second dose.

While the health department is administering second dose vaccination drive for the health care workers, the first dose vaccination of the Front Line Workers (FLWs). The front line workers will receive a second jab after 28 days.

While the rate of first dose of vaccinations to HCWs and FLWs has reached 83 per cent, the percentage of second dose to HCWs remains low at 22 in the state. Health department is trying its level best to increase the vaccination per cent and bridge the gap between the rate of both the doses. More and more catch-up rounds are being held to improve the percentage of first dose. Around 6,47,729 people have received the first dose of vaccination against the set target of 7,78,883, while so far second doses have been administered to 77,602 in Madhya Pradesh.