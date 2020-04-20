Madhya Pradesh: Centre on 'aggro' mode to pull out agriculture sector from coronavirus rut

The coronavirus pandemic has spelt major crisis, literally across Mera Gaon, Mera Desh! On one hand, there is no employment due to lockdown and on the other, farmers are unable to sell their produce following restrictions in transportation of fruits, vegetables and even milk. As a result, the stockpile is gradually rotting. Farmers are also facing problems in harvesting rabi crop due to paucity of labourers and machinery. Amid this mounting crisis, FREE PRESS' Manohar Limbodiya spoke to Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar to find out what the government is doing. Excerpts of the telephonic interview.

Farmers are facing a major crisis. What is the Agriculture Ministry's blueprint to come out of this situation?

The government is aware of the problems faced by the farmers and is taking steps on a war-footing. Seeds, pesticides, farm equipment etc are being brought under the ambit of essential services. To ensure there is no problem in harvesting, the ministry has given permission to ferry Agri equipment between states.

The harvesting of oilseeds and pulses is complete and 80 per cent of the wheat crop has already been harvested. For procurement, orders have been given to Food Corporation of India and NAFED.

How will the government ensure that farmers get proper price for their produce?

Usually, the state government sends proposals to the Centre to purchase crops under minimum support price which the latter permits but all these take time. Running against time, the Union Government has ordered the state government to purchase 25 per cent of all the lentil and oilseed crops.