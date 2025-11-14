Bihar Election Outcome: CM Mohan Yadav Becomes Stronger, Hitanand Sharma’s Stature Grows |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Waves of joy were seen across Madhya Pradesh after the BJP’s sweeping victory in Bihar on Friday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav campaigned for the party candidates for ten days and held public meetings at 27 assembly constituencies.

Out of 27 seats, the NDA won 22. In this way, his strike rate was 90%. Since the number of the Yadav community is very high, the Chief Minister was asked to do campaigning.

The outcome will strengthen the hands of Yadav in MP. Only two leaders from MP, union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yadav were made star campaigners.

Even before the Bihar assembly election was declared, Yadav was making trips to that state.

The BJP wanted to make a dent in the Yadav vote bank. So, Mohan Yadav was active.

Organisational general secretary of the BJP Hitanand Sharma and the party’s state in charge, Mahendra Singh, will also get the credit for the NDA’s victory in Bihar.

These leaders were given the responsibility for 58 assembly seats. Out of 58 seats, the NDA won 50. The importance of Sharma will increase in the eyes of the central leadership.

After the Bihar election, the political speculations made by some people in the state have been laid to rest.

The government and the organisation of the state have become important for the national leadership of the party.

Several leaders of the state, like Minister Vishvas Sarang, MP VD Sharma, and former ministers Arvind Bhadoria and Narottam Mishra, were given the responsibility for canvassing party candidates in Bihar.

VD Sharma was given responsibility for 19 seats. Out of 19, the party won 17. Similarly, the NDA won all six seats where Sarang campaigned.

These leaders may get benefits from the NDA’s bumper win in the coming days.

PM’s leadership, people’s faith helps NDA winning Bihar election: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that magical leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and faith of people helped NDA in winning Bihar assembly election. He was speaking with media persons at state hanger on Friday.

He added that people of Bihar has given a befitting reply to those who insulted mother of PM. The peaceful polling in both phases of election is an example of good governance and public awareness. There was no violence during the election.

He added that public welfare scheme of Modi government and good governance of Nitish Kumar marked the victory of NDA.