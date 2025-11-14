 MP News: 5 Dead After Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Ratlam
MP News: 5 Dead After Speeding SUV Plunges Into Ditch On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Ratlam

The accident occurred near Bhimpura village, Rawti tehsil under Ratlam. The victims were identified as Danish Usman Choudhary from Vadodara and four Mumbai residents: Ghulam Rasool Choudhary (70), Khalid Ghulam Choudhary, Ghulam Moiddin Choudhary (15) and the driver Duraj (35). Police investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the loss of control and the fatal crash.

Friday, November 14, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons were killed after their Mahindra XUV 700 plunged into a ditch on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway along Ratlam on Friday morning.

The accident occurred near Bhimpura village, Rawti tehsil in Ratlam around 7:30 on Friday. The speeding car broke through the railing just before the Mahi River Bridge and CCTV cameras captured the moment the vehicle fell.

article-image

The victims were identified as Danish Usman Choudhary from Vadodara and four Mumbai residents: Ghulam Rasool Choudhary (70), Khalid Ghulam Choudhary, Ghulam Moiddin Choudhary (15) and the driver Duraj (35). Preliminary police findings suggest that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the loss of control and the fatal crash.

Sandeep Patidar, director of the National Highway Authority of India said that the vehicle was travelling at an estimated speed of 150 kilometers per hour at the time of the accident, as determined by a speed gun installed near the site.

article-image

Rawti police station sub-inspector Prem Singh Hatila confirmed all five died instantly, with their remains now at Ratlam Medical College for post-mortem. Rawti tehsildar Vandana Kirade added that family members of deceased were enroute to Ratlam for formal identification of bodies.

