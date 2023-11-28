Madhya Pradesh: BSNL Officials Arrested By CBI For Alleged Bribery Of ₹15,000; Investigation Underway

Representational photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Principal General Manager and an SDE, both employed at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on charges of bribery amounting to Rs. 15,000.

A case was registered based on a complaint against the SDE and the Principal General Manager, both working at BSNL in Bhopal. The complaint alleged that the SDE and principal general manager demanded an undue advantage from the complainant. It was claimed that a chargesheet for departmental disciplinary action had been issued to the complainant by the principal general manager, and further proceedings in the matter were pending.

Threatened of action if bribe not paid

Additionally, the SDE allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant, stating that the principal general manager had demanded the bribe for an amicable settlement of the pending chargesheet. The SDE informed the complainant that if he did not pay the demanded bribe, the PGM would take strict action against him. The SDE also conveyed that the PGM instructed an initial payment of Rs. 15,000, with the remaining amount to be paid subsequently.

The CBI set up a trap and apprehended the principal general manager while accepting a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant.

Searchers conducted at principal general manager's premises

Searches were conducted at the principal general manager's premises in Bhopal, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs. 8 lakh in cash, 240.5 g of gold, 1915 g of silver items, and incriminating documents. Later, the SDE at BSNL was also apprehended. During the search at the SDE's premises, incriminating documents and a locker key were recovered.

Both arrested individuals were presented before the Competent Court in Bhopal and remanded to police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.