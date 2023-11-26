 Bengaluru: CBI Arrests Administrative Officer Of National Institute Of Unani Medicine For Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 – the part amount of the Rs 1.10 lakh bribe.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an administrative officer of National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from a complainant. He was caught red-handed accepting part bribe of Rs 50,000.

A case was registered against the officer on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant on the promise of clearing bills.

CBI recover Rs 2 lakh from accused's premises

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 – the part amount of the Rs 1.10 lakh bribe. Authorities also conducted searches at the premises of accused and recovered Rs 2 lakh.

The accused was produced before the special judge for CBI cases in Bengaluru and was remanded to judicial custody.

