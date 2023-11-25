Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Chief Parcel Supervisors In LTT Corruption Case | File Photo

The special CBI court last week granted bail to two chief parcel supervisor booked for corruption charges after the agency found discrepancies in parcel management at LTT. The agency claimed that accused accepted money from private parcel lease holders and ignored their discrepancies.

Charges against them

The two chief parcel supervisor officers - Janardan Deshpande and Sanjay Ghadge were booked after the CBI officials along with the official of vigilance department Western Railway conducted surprise check at the Parcel department at Lokmanya Tilak Terminal on November 6.

It is claimed that during joint surprise check the CBI team had found some discrepancy on weight and amount/payment towards Paracels collected from the customer. It is claimed that Janardan had received Rs. 8.16 lakhs from Arjun Jaiswal, a private agenct during August 01, 2022 to June 23, 2023 to clear his parcel. While, the officials alleged that, Ghadge had received Rs. 5.18 lakhs from Suryabhan Dipakar, a private agency during period from July 06, 2022 to October 28, 2023 to clear their parcel.

Plea for anticipatory bail

In their separate plea for anticipatory bail filed through advocate Arjun Lingalod, the two claimed that they claimed that they had given loan to the respective agents and the amount recieved was nothing but a refund of the loan amount. They claimed that relevant documents were also submitted to the agency when they were called for questioning.

The court has after considering the case documents and the pleadings of the accused granted them anticipatory bail and have askes the two officials to cooperate with the probe.