 Yuvraj Singh Brings His Tequila Brand To Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleYuvraj Singh Brings His Tequila Brand To Mumbai

Yuvraj Singh Brings His Tequila Brand To Mumbai

Four variants of FINO will be available

Sayoni BhaduriUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

Ten months after Indian cricketer-turned-entrepreneur, Yuvraj Singh, launched FINO Tequila in Chicago, USA, he is expanding the brand’s footprint in India. “My decision to invest in FINO was driven by both personal passion and a clear market opportunity. The potential in India is immense,” he says of his new venture. With the premium tequila category experiencing significant global growth and Indian consumers becoming increasingly experimental and quality-conscious, Singh finds FINO to be perfectly positioned to lead the market. FINO, which stands for ‘failure is not an option’, expresses its philosophy. “Just as failure was never an option on the field, FINO carries that same fighting spirit in every bottle,” he adds. Singh has partnered with a like-minded collective of entrepreneurs to create the brand.

The 100% blue Weber agave tequila crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is currently available across top premium bars of Delhi and retail outlets and duty-free outlets, including Delhi Duty Free, Ahmedabad Duty Free, and Mumbai Duty Free. “We will soon be available in Gurgaon and Mumbai, maintaining our deliberate focus on exclusivity and limited availability,” informs Ayaesha Gooptu, Country Head–India, FINO Tequila. The brand has already made inroads in the US and UK, apart from India and will look at newer regions based on strategic advantage.

Currently, there are four variants of FINO Tequila: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Rosado. “Each delivers a distinct experience that showcases the versatility and depth of premium tequila,” adds Gooptu. Introduction of newer variants will depend on consumer demand and how the company can offer innovation and quality. With an ultra-premium luxury positioning, FINO Tequila is witnessing increased engagement among affluent millennials and aspirational Gen-Z consumers aged 25-45, who are professionals, entrepreneurs, and luxury spirit connoisseurs who appreciate authentic, premium experiences and understand the craftsmanship behind tequila. “We're also seeing strong interest from women consumers who are increasingly exploring premium tequila, as well as established high-net-worth individuals aged 45-60 with refined tastes,” shares Gooptu.

FPJ Shorts
US: 20 States Sue Trump Administration Over $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee, Citing Legal & Economic Harm
US: 20 States Sue Trump Administration Over $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee, Citing Legal & Economic Harm
Mira Road Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Pleasant Park Area Due To Suspected Cylinder Blast; VIDEOS
Mira Road Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out In Pleasant Park Area Due To Suspected Cylinder Blast; VIDEOS
Delhi Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category Amid Toxic Smog, AQI Hits 436 In Anand Vihar
Delhi Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category Amid Toxic Smog, AQI Hits 436 In Anand Vihar
India-UK Free Trade Agreement Places No Restrictions On India's Use Of Compulsory Licensing
India-UK Free Trade Agreement Places No Restrictions On India's Use Of Compulsory Licensing
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence

Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From December 13 To December 26 For All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From December 13 To December 26 For All Zodiac...

Maybach Eyewear Partners With Badshah For An Exclusive Collection

Maybach Eyewear Partners With Badshah For An Exclusive Collection

Yuvraj Singh Brings His Tequila Brand To Mumbai

Yuvraj Singh Brings His Tequila Brand To Mumbai

Breguet’s 250th Anniversary Launches Set New Global Benchmarks

Breguet’s 250th Anniversary Launches Set New Global Benchmarks