Yuvraj Singh Brings His Tequila Brand To Mumbai

Ten months after Indian cricketer-turned-entrepreneur, Yuvraj Singh, launched FINO Tequila in Chicago, USA, he is expanding the brand’s footprint in India. “My decision to invest in FINO was driven by both personal passion and a clear market opportunity. The potential in India is immense,” he says of his new venture. With the premium tequila category experiencing significant global growth and Indian consumers becoming increasingly experimental and quality-conscious, Singh finds FINO to be perfectly positioned to lead the market. FINO, which stands for ‘failure is not an option’, expresses its philosophy. “Just as failure was never an option on the field, FINO carries that same fighting spirit in every bottle,” he adds. Singh has partnered with a like-minded collective of entrepreneurs to create the brand.

The 100% blue Weber agave tequila crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, is currently available across top premium bars of Delhi and retail outlets and duty-free outlets, including Delhi Duty Free, Ahmedabad Duty Free, and Mumbai Duty Free. “We will soon be available in Gurgaon and Mumbai, maintaining our deliberate focus on exclusivity and limited availability,” informs Ayaesha Gooptu, Country Head–India, FINO Tequila. The brand has already made inroads in the US and UK, apart from India and will look at newer regions based on strategic advantage.

Currently, there are four variants of FINO Tequila: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Rosado. “Each delivers a distinct experience that showcases the versatility and depth of premium tequila,” adds Gooptu. Introduction of newer variants will depend on consumer demand and how the company can offer innovation and quality. With an ultra-premium luxury positioning, FINO Tequila is witnessing increased engagement among affluent millennials and aspirational Gen-Z consumers aged 25-45, who are professionals, entrepreneurs, and luxury spirit connoisseurs who appreciate authentic, premium experiences and understand the craftsmanship behind tequila. “We're also seeing strong interest from women consumers who are increasingly exploring premium tequila, as well as established high-net-worth individuals aged 45-60 with refined tastes,” shares Gooptu.