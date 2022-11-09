Your ultimate guide to a dream wedding destinations near Mumbai

It all started catching up when actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli chose to fly away to Tuscany in Italy and tie the knot. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also chose to stay away from the media glare and got married in Italy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, chose to marry her American singer husband Nick Jonas in the royal palace of Jodhpur and so as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan. Of course, we can't miss those Bollywood films featuring exotic locations and perfect pre and post wedding party places majorly in Rajasthan. But that's not the only state that boasts of many exotic and royal locations for dream weddings.

If your wedding bells have started ringing, and you are not planning to go far in the northern states to avoid winters, experience the most blissful time of your lifetime as a perfect start to a new journey.

Grape County Eco Resort:

The Grape County Eco Resort in Nashik is a beautiful, family-friendly resort with everything one might want for an ideal wedding, including views of the lake and an outdoor pool.

The background for the wedding is surrounded by nature and its beauty where guests can participate in fun activities like boating in a lake, horseback riding, kayaking, cycling, a nature trail, wine tasting, a wild buck safari, and a spiritual tour.

From the beautiful flora and fauna all around you to the amazing hospitality and sophisticated property, the experience will be with you forever.

Blue Ocean Resort:

Representative image | Blue Ocean Resort

This beautifully designed Portuguese-style cottage is situated in the heart of Kokan, Maharashtra. This resort is surrounded by lush greenery and has direct access to a private beach.

Kokan is a widespread coastal region of Maharashtra with wonderful and eye-catching nature spread across the region, and this resort, which is situated in the heart of Kokaon, will give you a perfect destination for your wedding.

This resort is also accessible, as it is only an hour's drive from Ratnagairi railway station and Ratnagiri airport.

The Tamarind Tree:

Representative image | The Tamarind Tree

Located in Bengaluru, The Tamarind Tree resort makes an ideal choice for a dream wedding for its architecture and surrounding atmosphere which add a panoramic beauty to the location.

This resort offers green aisles to granite altars, fluid open spaces, lush green lawns, hidden nooks, and corners for intimate conversations to spill over. Two large kitchen spaces, with a very special Sheesh Mahal bar and ample food counter space, comfortably accommodate up to 1000 guests.

Fiestaa:

Representative image | Fiestaa

Another resort in the heart of Bengaluru has a variety of surroundings, like an open-air canopied function hall that has a capacity of over 400 people. In addition, this place also offers sprawling green lawns where more than 2,000 people can attend a single event, which are perfect for a dream wedding.

The place has several elegant places for the pre- and post-wedding parties, including one near the pool.

Ramsukh Resorts:

Representative image | Ramsukh Resorts

One of the most visited hill station Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra is a home to many exotic resorts. One of them is Ramsukh resort which is surrounded by lush greenery and sahyadri.

The resort is wrapped in more than 2,000 rainforest trees, giving it a fascinating look. The place also offers a variety of activities, including a jungle trek, a valley walk, a heritage temple visit, evening entertainment, stargazing, and a discotheque, as well as a spa and an open-air gypsy night ride to entertain your guests.