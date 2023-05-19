World Whiskey Day: Two experimental whiskey cocktail recipes to give a new twist to your party

Whiskey is one alcohol that many people like to have it neat. However, it also lends itself well to cocktails. It's World Whiskey Day on this Saturday and since it's weekend, call your friends home and try your hand at some fun cocktails recipes to give a refreshing start to your party.
Whiskey Sour
Ingredients
2 ounces bourbon
3/4 ounce lemon juice,freshly squeezed
1/2 ounce simple syrup
1/2 ounce egg white (optional)
Garnish: Angostra bitters
Method
Add bourbon,lemon juice,simple syrup and egg white (optional) to a shaker and dry shake for 30 seconds without ice.
Add ice and shake again until well chilled.
strain into a whiskey glass or a coupe.
Garnish with 3 or 4 drops of Angostura bitters.
(Recipe by Bluebop Cafe)
Romeo-Juliet Burbon
Ingredients
Jim beam-30ml
Jack Daniel fire-30ml
Hazelnut syrup-5ml
mole (chocolate) bitter-2dash
Method
Serve in a bowl with chocolate ball with nuts inside.
Flame and pour over the chocolate ball.
(Recipe by All Saints)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)