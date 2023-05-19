World Whiskey Day: Two experimental whiskey cocktail recipes to give a new twist to your party

Whiskey is one alcohol that many people like to have it neat. However, it also lends itself well to cocktails. It's World Whiskey Day on this Saturday and since it's weekend, call your friends home and try your hand at some fun cocktails recipes to give a refreshing start to your party.

Whiskey Sour

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon

3/4 ounce lemon juice,freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce egg white (optional)

Garnish: Angostra bitters

Method

Add bourbon,lemon juice,simple syrup and egg white (optional) to a shaker and dry shake for 30 seconds without ice.

Add ice and shake again until well chilled.

strain into a whiskey glass or a coupe.

Garnish with 3 or 4 drops of Angostura bitters.

(Recipe by Bluebop Cafe)

Romeo-Juliet Burbon

Ingredients

Jim beam-30ml

Jack Daniel fire-30ml

Hazelnut syrup-5ml

mole (chocolate) bitter-2dash

Method

Serve in a bowl with chocolate ball with nuts inside.

Flame and pour over the chocolate ball.

(Recipe by All Saints)

