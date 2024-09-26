World Tourism Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Tourism Day 2024 | canva

Every year on September 27th, people around the globe celebrate World Tourism Day to highlight the significance of tourism and its wide-ranging effects on society, culture, and the economy. The goal of the day is to promote a tourism industry that is more sustainable and fair for the coming generations. This year, the focus of World Tourism Day is on the link between tourism and global peace, emphasizing the significance of embracing diverse cultures and encouraging sustainable tourism.



History Of World Tourism Day



World Tourism Day marks the establishment of the UNWTO's statutes in 1970. Every year, the event showcases a particular theme that emphasizes different aspects of tourism, such as sustainability and responsible travel in recent years. Nations across the globe participate in conferences, trade shows, and local events to highlight the importance of tourism in encouraging global collaboration and advocating for sustainable practices that are mutually beneficial for tourists and local residents. The day is filled with different activities such as cultural shows, educational programs, and workshops to promote the advantages of tourism.

Significance Of World Tourism Day



Inaugurated by the United Nations in 1980, World Tourism Day functions as a way to highlight the important role tourism plays in fostering understanding and peace between different cultures. It calls for governments, businesses, and communities to focus on sustainable practices that support local economies and protect natural and cultural heritage. This event not just raises awareness about the benefits of tourism, but also fosters cooperation among those involved to ensure that the industry's expansion is in line with sustainability objectives.



World Tourism Day 2024: Theme

Every year, the UNWTO chooses a particular theme to tackle present trends and issues in the tourism industry, highlighting the significance of backing local economies and informing tourists and industry players about responsible traveling. This year's festivities emphasize the strong link between tourism and peace. Sustainable tourism can positively impact communities by generating employment opportunities, fostering diversity, and bolstering the financial health of local areas. Tourism helps lessen tensions and promote a more peaceful world by encouraging cultural understanding and appreciation.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: Union Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat says, "Tomorrow is World Tourism Day, and just as there are immense possibilities for tourism globally, the G20 countries have committed in their meetings to develop tourism economies by focusing on sustainable tourism.… pic.twitter.com/9NjxWp9HqA — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2024

World Tourism Day 2024: Host Country

In 2024, Georgia is set to be the location for World Tourism Day. The event will highlight the country's vibrant culture, beautiful scenery, and dedication to eco-friendly initiatives. Georgia is famous for its varied geography, which includes the snow-covered peaks of the Caucasus Mountains, vineyards in Kakheti, and the beautiful Black Sea coastline. Tourists have the opportunity to discover ancient cities such as Tbilisi, known for its picturesque cobblestone streets, lively arts community, and a mix of traditional and modern buildings, as well as UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the ancient rock-carved town of Uplistsikhe.



Known for its welcoming nature and rich culinary traditions, Georgia is renowned for its distinct wines, some of the oldest in existence, crafted through age-old techniques. The nation focuses on sustainable tourism by implementing eco-friendly projects and conservation actions to protect its natural beauty and biodiversity. Georgia showcasing how tourism can encourage cultural interaction, financial development, and environmental protection on World Tourism Day.

Let's welcome the "Tourism and Peace" spirit as we mark World Tourism Day on September 27. Promoting sustainable tourism practices helps improve the welfare of global communities and nurtures a more harmonious and connected global community. This day provides a chance for tourists and members of the tourism industry to unite, appreciate the beauty of our planet, and advocate for sustainable tourism, allowing future generations to also experience it.