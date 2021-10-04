World Teachers' Day 2021: Best wishes, greetings and messages to share with your teachers

World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5 every year since 1994. The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The aim was to draw attention on concerns regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation. It also aims to focus on further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

This year, the theme of World Teachers' Day is "Teachers at the heart of education recovery".

Teachers set the foundation for every child and the beginning of wisdom and knowledge is bestowed by them.

Here are some of the best wishes and greetings to share with your teachers on World Teachers' Day 2021:

“Blessed are the students like me who have the guidance and support of teachers like you…. Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to the most wonderful teacher.”

“A profession like teaching demands a lot of sacrifice and commitment, patience and perseverance…. Happy World Teachers Day to all the wonderful teachers.”

“Without a teacher, the life of a student is a life without any direction. Thank you for helping me find the meaning to my life. Happy World Teachers' Day.”

"Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring you proved that learning can be joyous and pleasant experience You are a wonderful teacher Wishing you a Happy World Teachers' Day!

"The moment you enter into the classroom, we all can feel strong energy vibes that still inspire us to be like you. Happy World Teachers Day.”

“Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to you. You are the one who has enlightened my life with so much knowledge and inspired me in so many ways.”

“I find myself truly blessed to have a teacher like you who has helped me progress through my life. A very Happy World Teachers' Day to you.”

"The way you teach..

The knowledge you share...

The care you take..

The love you shower..

Makes you..

The world’s best teacher..."

"Being a teacher isn’t like a 9 to 5 job, thanks for being available whenever we had a problem. Thanks for always making us feel that way! Happy World Teachers' Day 2021."

"You have a very special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our schools and colleges. to you! Happy World Teachers' Day to you."

