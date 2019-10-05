World Teachers Day 2019: Thank your gurus with these heartfelt WhatsApp and Facebook messages

The 5th of October is marked as the World Teachers day. It is dedicated to the generosity and strong-will of all teachers to teach, impart knowledge and help individuals grow. Today we commemorate all teachers around us for constantly sharing their knowledge and enlightening the world with their wisdom.

On World Teacher’s day, every individual to should the great changes in their life initiate by their teachers. It is the day to express gratitude towards our mentors from all walks of life. The UNESCO and Education International (EI) are actively bringing to people’s attention towards the importance of teachers and their role in the development of individuals and society at large.

The celebration and awareness of World teacher’s day are attached to different themes each year that focus on the current aspects of need. The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2019 is “Young Teachers: The future of the Profession.” The theme is to highlight the importance of teaching as a profession. Though youngsters might want to take more comfortable and high-paying jobs and career options, teaching as a profession is considered to be the most rewarding.

To help you thank your mentors, and appreciate the teachers in your life, we have collated a list of beautiful and empowering WhatsApp and Facebook wishes for you.