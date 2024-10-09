 World Space Week: 5 Interesting Facts About The Outer World You Didn't Know
World Space Week: 5 Interesting Facts About The Outer World You Didn't Know

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
The space is a wide, vast void that is full of unexplored stars, planets and even galaxies. It is mysterious and often makes you question the possibility of its existence. Has it ever got you wondering about Earth and how so many people exist on single sustainable planet that is perfectly floating in the wide space you're not aware of.

Even when science and technology have evolved and have made numerous achievements in exploring different, the space still remains very unknown to humans. Here are five facts about space you might not know about.

Space is Completely Silent

In space, no one can hear you scream. This is because sound needs a medium, like air or water, to travel through. In the vacuum of space, there are very few particles to carry sound waves, which make sit completely silent. So, astronauts communicate with each other using radios in their spacesuits.

The Universe is Expanding

The universe is constantly getting bigger! Imagine! After the Big Bang, which happened about 13.8 billion years ago, the universe started expanding, and it has been doing so ever since. This means that galaxies are moving away from each other. Scientists have even found that the expansion is accelerating, likely due to a mysterious force known as dark energy.

A Day on Venus is Longer Than a Year

Venus has a very slow rotation on its axis, taking about 243 Earth days to complete one full spin. In contrast, it only takes about 225 Earth days to orbit the Sun. This means that a single day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus! Moreover, Venus rotates in the opposite direction compared to most planets, so if you were standing on its surface, you would see the Sun rise in the west and set in the east.

There are More Stars in the Universe Than Grains of Sand on Earth

It’s hard to comprehend, but scientists estimate that there are more stars in the universe than there are grains of sand on all the beaches and deserts on Earth combined. In our galaxy alone, the Milky Way, there are approximately 100 to 400 billion stars. When you look up at the night sky, you’re only seeing a tiny fraction of what’s out there. How mind-boggling is that?

Neutron Stars are Incredibly Dense

Neutron stars are the remaining's of massive stars that have exploded in supernovae. They are incredibly dense. Just a sugar-cube-sized amount of neutron star material would weigh about as much as all of humanity combined! This extraordinary density occurs because the core collapses, compressing protons and electrons together to form neutrons.

