World Smile Day 2021: How the smiling symbol came into being; read history, significance and more

A smile makes every person look beautiful. On Friday, the world celebrated World Smile Day . This day is devoted to the beautiful human action called 'smile'. This day aims to encouraging people to act kindly and spread smiles wherever you go.

Every year, World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of October since 1999. This year, it is being celebrated on October 1. The day acts as a reminder of the fact that a smile knows no political, geographic or cultural boundaries. Hence, it is an action that all of us should exercise always.

This day has its roots back in the year 1963. Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts had first created a smiley face in 1963. Soon, the smiley graphic became the most well-known symbol of goodwill and kindness in the world.

As the years passed, Harvey realized that the original meaning of his symbol has been lost due to ‘over-commercialization'. Out of concern, he came up with the idea for World Smile Day, a day dedicated simply to smiles. He declared that each year, the first Friday of October would be celebrated as the World Smile Day.

Hence, each year, on every first Friday of October since 1999, we celebrate the World Smile Day and spread cheer around.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:08 PM IST