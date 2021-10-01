World Coffee Day 2021 Special: Unique coffee recipes that will let you be your own barista

Buying fancy coffee from the café especially if you want to treat your friends and colleagues this World Coffee Day, is an expensive affair. Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India shares some very simple but unique recipes to try at home and showcase your barista skills amongst your friends and colleagues.
Have a look:
Ingredients
150ml Coldbrew (Any medium or light roast coffee)
2-4 Mint leafs
30ml Vanillla Syrup
6-8 Ice cubes
Directions
Place mint leafs in the bottom of a glass and muddle mint with a muddler.
Add Vanilla Syrup, if you dont have vannila syrup youn can use 20gm of brown (raw) sugar and mix it well.
Add all the ice cubes into glass and pour coldbrew over it.
Your refreshing café style coldbrew is ready, stir it well before you serve to guest.
Ingredients
150ml Brewed coffee (french press/ chemex)
One medium size Orange
20ml Sugar syrup
6-8 Ice cubes
Directions
Brew you coffee, strain it and cool it down.
Make a juice for half orange and pour into glass.
Fill glass with ice cubes and pour brewed coffee over it.
Add sugar syrup and as guest to stir it before they sip.
You might have seen this trend of lemonade iced coffee, and this with more Indian twist as we want our coffee sweeter.
Ingredients
30ml Espresso (Moka Pot coffee)
60ml Milk
60ml cream
20gm White chocolate
10ml Vanilla Syrup (optional)
Directions
In a medium size pan heat milk, cream, white chocolate and espresso until chocolate melted, stirring occasionally.
Add Vanilla Syrup and make it hot as per desired drinking tempreture.
Pour into coffee mugs and top with some greted white chocolate.
If you want to make it complete vegan, replace milk with almond milk and cream to soy cream. If you don’t have an espresso maker or moka pot at home, don’t give excuse try with south Indian filter decoction.
About Lavazza India
Lavazza entered India by acquiring Fresh & Honest Café Limited, India’s leading coffee, vending and retailing company in 2007. Luigi LavazzaS.p.A., with its origins back in 1895, is an international coffee powerhouse, synonymous with all things Italian – creativity, art, passion and of course espresso coffee. The brand is one of the most important coffee roasters in the world – in the Home and Away-from-Home sectors (Foodservice, Vending and Cafes).
Today it has consolidated its presence in the retail branded coffee, café products as well as in the coffee machines segment and has become a leading player in the country.
