World Coffee Day 2021 Special: Unique coffee recipes that will let you be your own barista

Buying fancy coffee from the café especially if you want to treat your friends and colleagues this World Coffee Day, is an expensive affair. Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India shares some very simple but unique recipes to try at home and showcase your barista skills amongst your friends and colleagues.

Have a look:

Mint & Vanilla Coldbrew

ColdBrew can be offered to guest in any season and best is you can be creative to make this caffeinated beverage with simple ingredients more healthy and refreshing.

Ingredients

 150ml Coldbrew (Any medium or light roast coffee)

 2-4 Mint leafs

 30ml Vanillla Syrup

 6-8 Ice cubes

Directions

Place mint leafs in the bottom of a glass and muddle mint with a muddler.

Add Vanilla Syrup, if you dont have vannila syrup youn can use 20gm of brown (raw) sugar and mix it well.

Add all the ice cubes into glass and pour coldbrew over it.

Your refreshing café style coldbrew is ready, stir it well before you serve to guest.

Orange Iced coffee

Sweet & tangy flavoured coffees have always been my favourite. The tartness of the Orange and subtle sweetness of the sugar definitely adds a nice tang to what is originally dubbed with freshly brewed medium roast coffee. You could also try the Columbian coffee brewed in French press or chemex.

Ingredients

150ml Brewed coffee (french press/ chemex)

One medium size Orange

 20ml Sugar syrup

 6-8 Ice cubes

Directions

Brew you coffee, strain it and cool it down.

 Make a juice for half orange and pour into glass.

 Fill glass with ice cubes and pour brewed coffee over it.

 Add sugar syrup and as guest to stir it before they sip.

You might have seen this trend of lemonade iced coffee, and this with more Indian twist as we want our coffee sweeter.

Dolce Chocolate Latte

Delicious, easy, café style Latte Recipe with lots of chocolate and cream, surely a perfect after food beverage!

Ingredients

 30ml Espresso (Moka Pot coffee)

 60ml Milk

 60ml cream

 20gm White chocolate

 10ml Vanilla Syrup (optional)

Directions

In a medium size pan heat milk, cream, white chocolate and espresso until chocolate melted, stirring occasionally.

Add Vanilla Syrup and make it hot as per desired drinking tempreture.

Pour into coffee mugs and top with some greted white chocolate.

If you want to make it complete vegan, replace milk with almond milk and cream to soy cream. If you don’t have an espresso maker or moka pot at home, don’t give excuse try with south Indian filter decoction.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:43 PM IST