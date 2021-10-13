World Sight Day 2021: Significance, theme and all you need to know

Eye sight is a greatest gift for any human being. It provides the blessing to view all the goodness on earth. World Sight Day draws attention towards eye issues.

On World Sight Day, the members of International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) work together to raise public awareness on blindness and vision impairment. It also influences governments and Ministers of Health to participate in and designate funds for national blindness prevention.

IAPB started the campaign for World Sight Day on the July 6.

Every major eye care NGO in the world contributes to make the day more effective. Various eye care measures and encouragement on eye testing is recommended on a large scale.

The aim is to remind the world that everyone counts to demonstrate the importance of taking care of our own eye health and to highlight the work still to be done in achieving access to eye care services for everyone.

Every second Thursday of October is celebrated as World Sight Day. It was initiated by the Sight First Campaign of Lions Club International Foundation in 2000.

This year World Sight Day will be celebrated on October 14, 2021. It is also the 21st World Sight Day.

This year, the theme is 'Love Your Eyes'. The theme signifies the importance of every eye and ultimately contributes on spreading awareness on eye care and cure.

