World Sanskrit Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

World Sanskrit Day, also called as Viswa Samskrita Dinam, is observed on the full moon day of Hindu month Shraavan. This year, the language day falls on August 12.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Representative image |

Namo namah: (an usual greeting in the Sanskrit language) World Sanskrit Day, also called as Viswa Samskrita Dinam, is observed on the full moon day of Hindu month Shraavan. This year, the language day falls on August 12. The Government of India decided to celebrate World Sanskrit Day in 1969.

Sanskrit is considered among the most sacred and ancient languages across nations, even if it is not widely spoken. World Sanskrit Day is celebrated to spread awareness towards the language and engage people in learning it.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasized popularizing and promoting the language by celebrating the day with a week-long celebration around Viswa Samskrita Dinam. Also, the New Education Policy (NEP) has laid an ambitious path for “mainstreaming” the language.

article-image

