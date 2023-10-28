World Psoriasis Day 2023: Date, Significance & Facts About The Disease | FPJ

World Psoriasis Day is observed to spread awareness about psoriasis, to raise funds for patients and for further research on psoriasis. The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) celebrates World Psoriasis Day on October 29.

Psoriasis is a condition in which the body produces more and rapid skin cells causing them to accumulate in scaly patches, or plaques on the skin.

Significance

World Psoriasis Day spreads awareness about psoriasis by addressing myths surrounding psoriasis including considering people with psoriasis unhygience and disease contagious.

People suffering from psoriasis may face embarrassment which may trigger psychological symptoms like reduced self-esteem, social withdrawal, anxiety and depression. Thus, World Psoriasis Day aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that can affect people living with psoriasis. It also raises awareness about psoriasis comorbidities.

The day aims to raise funds for further research into psoriasis treatments for effectively managing the disease and improving quality of life.

Facts

Psoriasis is a result of factors including genetics, immune system overactivity and triggers, such as stress, weather, and skin injury.

It is an inflammatory disease that can have affect one's health and well-being.

People with psoriasis are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, mental health issues and psoriatic arthritis.

It affects children as well.

Psoriasis is not curable but effective treatments can reduce the severity of symptoms and lower the risk of psoriasis comorbidities.

It is advisable that patients with psoriasis moisturise their skin well, sunlight exposure, regularly exercise, prevent stress and quit smoking and drinking alcohol to manage psoriasis effectively.

