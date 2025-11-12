World Pneumonia Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Disease Symptoms, Cause, Prevention & More

World Pneumonia Day | Canva

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12. The significant day aims to promote awareness regarding pneumonia, a respiratory disease that is both preventable and treatable, particularly impacting children under five and older adults. The day emphasises prevention, enhanced treatment, and lowering mortality rates via campaigns, promoting vaccinations, and tackling obstacles to accessing vital medical services.

Pneumonia kills more than 700,000 children every year.



On Wednesday’s #WorldPneumoniaDay, see how @WHO is working to prevent, protect and treat pneumonia in children. https://t.co/3rPsuHjcqE pic.twitter.com/71E64xbLGR — United Nations (@UN) November 12, 2025

World Pneumonia Day: History

The first World Pneumonia Day was organised in 2009 by the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia, a network of more than 100 organisations. Since then, it has served as a unifying platform for governments, health organizations, and communities to draw attention to the urgent need for prevention, vaccination, and accessible healthcare. Pneumonia remains one of the leading causes of death among children under five, despite being treatable with simple interventions such as antibiotics and vaccines.

Why it is observed?

World Pneumonia Day brings attention to the neglected health issue of pneumonia, especially impacting children in low- and middle-income nations. Its goal is to enhance awareness to gather resources for research, increase access to healthcare, encourage vaccination, and support affordable treatment options. The day highlights the importance of recognising early symptoms to save lives, aiming to lower pneumonia-related deaths and promote healthier communities.

Read Also World Pneumonia Day: Viral Infections Leading Cause Of Pneumonia In Children Under Three In Indore

Prevention is better than a cure

Implementing the following measures helps reduce pneumonia risk and enhance respiratory health.

Vaccinations, including pneumococcal and flu vaccines, effectively prevent pneumonia by lowering the risk of bacterial and viral infections.

Smoking harms lung health and weakens immune responses, so quitting smoking or avoiding secondhand smoke can significantly cut pneumonia risk.

Covering coughs and sneezes and maintaining distance from sick individuals helps prevent infections.