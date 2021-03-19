World Oral Health Day 2021: 10 Tips to maintain oral hygiene

World Oral Health Day is observed every year on March 20 with the purpose of spreading awareness about the importance of maintaining oral hygiene.

This aim of the day is to inspire change by focusing on the importance of oral health for overall health, because good oral health can help one live a longer, healthier life.

World Oral Health Day 2021 Theme

The theme for the next three years is "Be proud of your mouth. In other words, value and take care of it."

World Oral Health Day 2021 Significance

Oral diseases are a major health concern for many countries around the world. They negatively impact innumerable people. Oral diseases lead to pain and discomfort, social isolation and loss of self-confidence, and they are often linked to other serious health issues which may have life-long implications.

Here are top 10 tips to maintain a good set of teeth.

Remember to brush before you sleep

It's no secret that brushing teeth properly is extremely beneficial. Brushing before bed gets rid of the germs and plaque that accumulate throughout the day.

Don't forget to clean your tongue

Plague can also build up on your tongue. Not only can this lead to bad mouth odor, but it can lead to other oral health problems. It is pivotal to clean your tongue.

Use a fluoride toothpaste

As claimed by leading dentists, fluoride is a leading defense against tooth decay. It works by fighting germs that can lead to decay.

Flossing is extremely important

Flossing is a really good way to stimulate the gums, reduce plaque, and help lower inflammation in the area.

Don't let flossing difficulties hamper your oral hygiene

Flossing can be difficult, but look for tools that can help you floss your teeth easily. Ready-to-use dental flossers can also be utilized.

Use mouthwash

Mouthwash reduces the amount of acid in the mouth, cleans hard-to-brush areas in and around the gums, and re-mineralizes the teeth.

Drink more water

Drinking water after every meal is pivotal. This can help wash out some of the negative effects of sticky and acidic foods.

Eat crunchy fruits and veggies

Eating fresh, crunchy fruits contains more healthy fiber and it id also the best choice for your teeth.

Limit consuming sugary and acidic food

Sugary and acidic foods can be very harmful for your teeth. Limiting the intake of such food can help you maintain good oral hygiene.

Regularly visit your dentist

Despite of taking utmost care of your teeth, you should visit dentist at least twice a year.