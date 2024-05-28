World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: Orthodox Beliefs You Should Not Be Ashamed Of Anymore

Canva

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed every year on May 28 to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining hygiene during periods. Over the years, the stigma around women and periods have ceased to exist but only on social media and not in real lives. People still cling on to the ancestral beliefs that have no logical explanation. Women have evolved into independent individuals over the years and are growing to understand their worth by segregating science and beliefs. But, the stigma is so deep-rooted in Indian women that they still fall prey to unnecessary comments and advise related to menstruation. Here are things you should not feel awkward or ashamed about.

Say It Aloud That You Are Menstruating

Periods are often referred to as "Ladies Problem" or "Days". You do not need to hesitate while you tell someone that you are on your periods. Especially the men around you. Menstruation is a biological process that every women comes across and everybody is equally aware of it. You can be the change and create a healthy and mindful environment about it, spread awareness and put an end to the awkwardness. Educating one person can go a long way.

Stains Are Nothing To Be Embarrassed About

During a heavy period flow, there are times when you cannot predict that you need to change your sanitary pad and might end up having a blood stain on your pants or skirts. Know that it is completely normal and totally out of your control. Instead of panicking about what people around you might think, you need to get going with the clean up. Having a bunch of sensible and supportive people around you might help you feel at ease.

You Are Not Playing The 'Woman Card' By Expressing Your Period Pain

Every individual is built different and women's bodies are no different. Each woman go through various type of period pains. You'll be surprised to know that some women do not go through any pain during their periods. While some go through excruciating pain. You do not have prove to anybody that you really are in pain. Regardless of what people might think of it.

You Are Not Being Dramatic Due To Hormones

Yes, women face hormone fluctuation before, during and after their periods. But it is not necessarily true that they overreact to situations due to these hormones. It is just another blame game and an attempt to hide mistakes under the name of hormones.