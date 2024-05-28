Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024: 5 Practical Tips To Keep Yourself Clean During Periods

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 is observed on Tuesday, May 28. | Canva

Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28 every year to promote the importance of menstrual hygiene. Despite menstruation being a natural process, there are many stigmas and stereotypes associated with periods. Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to break those stereotypes, make menstruation products accessible to everyone and create awareness about menstrual hygiene.

A menstruation cycle typically happens every 28 days, and a person menstruates between two to seven seven days, with many getting periods for five days. Thus, the 28th day of the fifth month i.e., May 28, is observed as Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Let’s follow the lead of Bishmayee Samal, a health practitioner from Jajpur, Odisha who is breaking barriers in menstrual hygiene awareness.



With a mission to educate and support, she's reached over 5,000 women in schools and slum areas.#MHDay2024 pic.twitter.com/urHcovhE6j — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) May 28, 2024

Tips to have menstrual hygiene

Changing sanitary napkins

It is important to note that women who wear one pad for too long can lead to vaginal yeast infection, rashes and other problems. It is ideal to change your sanitary napkin every six hours. If the menstrual flow is high, try changing pads frequently when necessary.

Using clean sanitary pads

Many women do not have access to sanitary pads or menstrual products and often use cloth or cotton pads, which can be unclean and lead to urinary infections, fungal infections and other problems. Even using unclean sanitary, or bad-quality pads can lead to yeast infection. Make sure to use clean sanitary napkins to promote menstrual hygiene.

Washing hands

Not washing hands after changing sanitary pads can lead to infections like Hepatitis B. It is important to wash your hands with soap or hand wash before and after using sanitary napkins to promote good hygiene. Washing hands prevent infection and other unhygienic problems.

Keep your genital area clean

Keeping your genital area clean will promote good menstrual hygiene. Avoid using soap daily and only use water to clean your vagina, as it is a self-cleaning organ. Always wipe and clean yourself from the front to back, as doing it other way can lead to germs going inside your bowl or genital area.

Use unscented sanitary products

Make sure to use unscented toilet paper, sanitary napkins, tampons and other products. Using scented sanitary products will affect the natural pH balance of your vagina. Irritating natural pH balance can lead to skin irritation and other problems.