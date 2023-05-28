Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Must-Read Books on Menstruation

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023
Wild Power by Alexandra Pope and Sjanie Hugo Wurlitzer: is a book about menstrual cycle awareness and tries to connect with your body on a deeper level to find healing, balance and wholeness
Hormonal- How Hormones Drive Desire, Shape Relationships, and Make Us Wiser: Martie Haselton, one of the world's leading experts on sexual and reproductive health, provides its reader with an understanding of hormonal intelligence and a deep understanding of the menstrual cycle and its importance to our very survival
Period Repair Manual- Natural Treatment for Better Hormones and Better Periods: Author and naturopathic doctor Lara Briden's book is a perfect guide to using natural treatments to enhance menstrual well-being and are more in sync with our cycles
Periods Gone Public- Taking a Stand for Menstrual Equity: Author Jennifer Weiss-Wolf challenges readers to face stigma head-on and about advancing an agenda that recognizes the power, pride, and absolute normalcy of periods
Flow- The Cultural Story of Menstruation: Flow unpacks the cultural and social history of periods in a way that's fun and entertaining. You'll learn about everything from how pads and tampons were developed to how menstruation is handled in different parts of the world
