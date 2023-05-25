Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: 5 Menstruation Myths you should immediately stop believing

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on May 28 every year because generally, periods continue for 5 days and the average menstrual cycle lasts 28 days. The cycle starts with the first day of one period and ends with the first day of the next period
1. Myth: The blood shed during periods is impure. Fact: Menstrual cycle is very important for a woman’s healthy reproductive system and if the egg does not become fertilized, the lining of the uterus (endometrium) is shed during menstruation
2. Myth: No physical exercises during periods. Fact: According to gynaecologists, exercising is beneficial in reducing pain due to menstrual cramps as it helps keep the serotonin flowing in the body
3. Myth: Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a mere conception of the mind. Fact: PMS symptoms occur due to the changes in a woman’s hormones during her monthly cycle and may begin a week or two before her periods. The intensity of premenstrual syndrome varies from one woman to another however common symptoms include bloating, headaches accompanied with irritation, and mood swings
4. Myth: Periods should last for exactly one week. Fact: The period cycle differs from one woman to another hence it is natural for different women to have periods for lesser or more days
5. Myth: Packet of sanitary pads should be hided and covered in paper when purchasing. Fact: There is nothing to be ashamed about your periods and you don't need to hide sanitary pads packet
Thanks For Reading!