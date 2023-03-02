World Hearing Day: 5 Surprising facts about hearing that will blow your mind

Freepik

Every year, March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day. The day is observed to raise public awareness about how to avoid deafness and hearing impairment, as well as to support ear and hearing care around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ear and hearing problems are among the most common problems encountered in the community.

In shocking reports, the WHO claims that by 2050, about 2.5 billion people are projected to face some degree of hearing loss, and around 700 million people will require hearing rehabilitation.

Many people have undiagnosed hearing problems, and are unaware that they are missing out on important sounds and phrases. The first step in dealing with the problem is to assess one’s hearing. But, surprisingly, over 60% of these can be identified and addressed at the primary level of care.

Here are 7 surprising facts about hearing that will blow your mind:

1. Sound travels at the speed of 1,130 feet per second.

2. According to the 2021 World Report on Hearing, almost one-fifth of the world's population suffers from hearing loss.

3. Newborn babies’ middle ear is full of fluid and can impair their hearing slightly.

4. Your ears don’t stop hearing when you sleep; your brain chooses to ignore the sound.

5. The roar that we hear when we place a seashell next to our ear is not the roar of the ocean but rather the sound of blood surging through the veins in the ear.

6. The number one cause of hearing loss is exposure to excessively loud sounds (85 decibels or higher), while the second is chronic ear infections.

7. Public health efforts can help prevent over 60% of hearing loss cases involving children.