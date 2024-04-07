World Health Day: Homeopathy Tips From Dr Mukesh Batra To Stay Healthy And Relaxed

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. In case you are looking to switch from general allopathic pills to homeopathy for a healthier you, this might be your call to do so. On this very day, take some expert tips from reputed doctor Mukesh Batra who tells in a conversation with Swarna Srikanth how one can heal, stay happy and healthy with homeopathy care.

Eat well

You would be aware of the saying "We are what we eat" which hints the influence of the food we intake on our body, mind, and soul. The doctor keeps it simple on sharing a tip on what to eat to meet health goals. "Home food is the best," he says while adding, "Freshly cooked meals and a balanced diet is necessary to stay healthy and energised."

Notably, he addresses the aspect of dieting and fasting by clarifying that "Homeopathy does not believe in universal and fad dieting."

Sleep

Batra stresses on the importance to get quality sleep which he believes is achieved when one gets some digital detox before bedtime. Noting that several visit him complaining about sleep issues and being in the state of sleep deprivation, he suggests Passiflora q - 10drops to assist good sleep.

Manage stress, relax mentally

He believes, in today’s competitive world, stress is one of the major underlying factors of non communicable chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases.

While sleeping well aids healing and reduces stress, the expert notes one can reach out to homeopathy for further care. He prescribes four tablets of Kali Phosphoricum stating it doesn't usually cause drowsiness or addiction and helps one manage stress by relaxing mentally and staying calm.

One can find more tips from Dr Batra in his recent book titled 'Feel Good Heal Good – Staying Happy with Homeopathy.' While one may take insights from the above tips, it is advised to not entirely rely on these. It is always important to consult a professionally qualified homeopath for a deeper study of one's health and heal from the root.