World Food Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Interesting Facts About Food

World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16 to raise awareness about food security and promote action to combat hunger and malnutrition worldwide. The day aims to highlight the need for sustainable agriculture and food systems to ensure that everyone has access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food.

Access to adequate food and nutrition is a fundamental human right, yet millions of people across the globe continue to face challenges in obtaining nutritious food and clean water. World Food Day serves as a crucial platform for raising awareness about the significance of ensuring that every individual on our planet has access to proper nutrition and food. It also emphasizes the importance of food safety and security, as well as the imperative mission to combat hunger.

History

World Food Day was first recognised in 1979 by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a global observance during the FAO Conference. Following that milestone, more than 150 countries joined in, acknowledging World Food Day as a significant occasion for global celebrations.

Theme

The theme for World Food Day 2023 may vary each year, as it is determined by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. This year's theme is "Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind." Water is an essential element for life on Earth, covering a majority of the planet's surface, comprising over 50% of our bodies, sustaining food production, and supporting livelihoods. However, this invaluable resource is not limitless, and we must cease taking it for granted. The food we consume and the methods by which it is produced have a profound impact on water resources.

5 interesting facts about food:

1. The World's Spiciest Chili Pepper: The Carolina Reaper currently holds the Guinness World Record for the world's spiciest chili pepper. It averages around 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), with some individual peppers reaching over 2.2 million SHU. That's over 200 times hotter than a jalapeño!

2. The World's Most Expensive Spice: Saffron is considered the world's most expensive spice. It is derived from the stigma of the saffron crocus flower and is known for its distinctive flavor, aroma, and vivid yellow color. Saffron's high cost is due to the labor-intensive process of harvesting the delicate threads by hand.

3. Bananas Are Berries, But Strawberries Aren't: Botanically, bananas are considered berries, as they develop from a single ovary, have seeds inside, and are produced from the flowering plant of the Musa genus. On the other hand, strawberries are not considered true berries because they form from a flower with multiple ovaries.

4. The Longest Pizza Ever Made: In 2017, Naples, Italy set a Guinness World Record for the longest pizza ever made. It measured an astounding 1.15 miles (1.85 kilometers) in length. It required over two tons of mozzarella cheese and one and a half tons of tomato sauce.

5. Honey Never Spoils: Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still perfectly edible. Honey's low water content and natural acidity make it an inhospitable environment for most bacteria and microorganisms, which is why it can last virtually forever.