7 Essential Skincare Tips To Remember During Navratri 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Navratri is a time when you put your best foot forward, by decking up in new clothes, jewellery and makeup- but, its important to have a good night's sleep. Get enough sleep, to get rid of puffy eyes, dark circles, and overall tired-looking skin. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to help your skin rejuvenate
Dressing up will lead to heavy makeup looks, make sure you cleanse thoroughly. It's crucial to cleanse your skin thoroughly every day. Use a gentle cleanser to remove makeup and impurities without stripping your skin of its natural oils
The most important way to have a perfect skin is to drink water. The festive season often involves indulging in foods and drinks that can dehydrate your skin. Make sure to drink plenty of water to keep your skin well-hydrated
Do not forget to use sunscreen! Even during the festive season, UV rays can be harmful to your skin. If you are spending time outdoors during the day, apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from sun damage
Exfoliating your skin helps remove dead skin cells and promote a healthy glow. However, don't overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can damage your skin. Use a gentle exfoliant once or twice a week
This October heat during Navratri is a time to take extra care for your skin. Make sure to give your skin some cold therapy. Apply some ice cubes on your face in morning and at night after you are done cleaning up all the makeup. This will help you have a smooth and healthy skin
Make sure to Moisturise your skin according to your skintype. A good moisturizer is essential to keep your skin hydrated and protected
