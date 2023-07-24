World Embryologist Day 2023: Do You Know Why The Special Day Is Celebrated?

World Embryologist Day is celebrated every year on July 25 to observe the contributions of embryologists and those who work in the field of reproductive medicine.

Embryologists study sperm, eggs, and embryos. They are able to determine which sperm, eggs, and embryos are the healthiest and can be used for IVF treatment.

The day also aims to raise awareness among people about the process, and explore the chances of improving this particular field of medical science.

On July 25, 1978, Louise Joy Brown became the first baby to be born through the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) method. Therefore, Brown's birthday is celebrated every year as World Embryologist Day.

Since then, IVF has become a ray of hope for couples with infertility issues who dream of having a baby. Over the years, the process of IVF has become more secure and developed. Now it’s a much safer and more developed process to have a baby.

Adam Burnley, along with the pioneers of IVF, Patrick Steptoe, and Bob Edwards, are honoured on this day for their contributions to medical science.

