World Egg Day 2023: Date, Significance And 5 Health Benefits Of Having Eggs Daily

World Egg Day is an annual event celebrated on October 13 around the world to promote the consumption of eggs and raise awareness about their nutritional benefits. Eggs are a rich source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them an essential part of the human diet.

The day aims to highlight the importance of eggs in providing affordable and nutritious food, addressing food security issues, and supporting the livelihoods of those involved in the egg industry. It also serves as an opportunity to showcase various egg-based dishes, recipes, and cooking methods.

Throughout World Egg Day, various activities and events may be organized, such as cooking demonstrations, educational programs, and campaigns to promote egg consumption.

History

World Egg Day was established in 1996 by the International Egg Commission (IEC), a global organisation dedicated to advancing the egg industry. The IEC introduced this annual event to raise awareness about the value of eggs and encourage their consumption as a source of high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and minerals.

The significance of World Egg Day is multifaceted. Eggs are not only an excellent source of high-quality protein and vital nutrients but also a crucial component of a balanced diet. They provide readily available and affordable nutrition, making them particularly important for regions with limited access to other protein sources.

Theme

The World Egg Day 2023 theme ‘Eggs for a Healthy Future’ highlights the power of the egg in improving nutritional, societal, and environmentally sustainable outcomes, leading to healthier futures for all.

5 Health benefits of consuming Eggs daily

1. Excellent source of high-quality protein

Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, containing all the essential amino acids your body needs. Adequate protein intake is essential for muscle maintenance and repair, as well as overall growth and development.

2. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

Eggs are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins (such as B vitamins, vitamin D, and vitamin A) and minerals (such as iron, selenium, and phosphorus). These nutrients support various bodily functions, from immune system health to maintaining healthy skin and vision.

3. Weight Management

The protein and healthy fats in eggs can help you feel full and curb your appetite, which may aid in weight management by reducing overall calorie intake.

4. Heart Health

Contrary to earlier concerns, recent research has shown that dietary cholesterol from eggs does not have a significant impact on blood cholesterol levels for most people. In fact, eggs can be part of a heart-healthy diet, as they are low in saturated fat and provide nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that support cardiovascular health.

5. Brain Health

Eggs contain choline, a nutrient important for brain development and function. Choline is a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in memory and mood regulation. Regular consumption of eggs can support cognitive health and may help prevent age-related cognitive decline.

