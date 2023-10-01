Kickstart Your Day With These Delicious Easy-To-Make Chia Seed Breakfast Recipes

Chia seeds are among the most popular, healthy, and easy-to-make breakfast options. Chia seeds are packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. From digestion to weight loss, these tiny seeds are perfect for those who hate cooking and yet want to stay healthy.

Here are some easy-to-make chia seed breakfast recipes for a healthy and energetic start to your day:

Filter Coffee Chia Pudding

This easy-to-make overnight recipe is for all coffee lovers. All you need is some chia seeds, coconut milk or regular milk, filter coffee decoction, cocoa powder, and maple syrup.

Add the milk (half cup), chia seeds (1/4 cup), 2 tablespoons filter coffee decoction, and 2 tablespoons cocoa powder in a bowl and mix them properly. Cover it and refrigerate overnight, and voila, your filter coffee chia seed pudding.

You can serve the pudding with some dry fruits and fresh fruits for a wholesome start to the day.

Chocolate Smoothie Chia Pudding

Who doesn't love chocolates? Start your week on a sweet but healthy note by making this super easy chocolate smoothie chia pudding. For this tasty recipe by popular food blogger Shivesh, all you need is some chia seeds, bananas, peanut butter, milk, cocoa powder, dates, and oats.



Blend 3 dates, 1 chopped banana, 2 tablespoons peanut butter, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 2 tablespoons oats, and 1 cup of cold milk. Transfer this smoothie to a big bowl or small glass of your choice.

Now, add the chia seeds and stir well. Refrigerate the mixture for at least 4 hours or overnight. Once the mixture becomes thick, serve it with chopped fresh fruits, nuts, or cocoa nibs.

Tiramisu Chia Pudding

If you have a sweet tooth and yet want to stay healthy, this chia pudding is the one for you. For making this dish, you need chia seeds, almond or regular milk, cold coffee, dates, cocoa powder, Greek yogurt, maple syrup, and collagen or corn flour.

Blend 1/4 cup of chia seeds, 3/4 cup of almond milk or regular milk, 1/4 cup cold coffee, 2 dates, 1 teaspoon cacao powder, 1 scoop collagen and a

pinch salt together. Do not make a smooth paste; keep some chunks.

For the ganache, you need to mix 1/4 cup of greek yogurt, 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon of almond milk, and 2 teaspoons of maple syrup together.

Now for assembling the two, pour the chia seed paste into a cup and add the ganache on top of it. Let it set in the fridge 2 hours overnight to thicken. Just garnish it with your favourite toppings and eat it for breakfast.

Matcha Chia Pudding

Matcha chia pudding is for all the matcha lovers! For this recipe, you will need chia seeds, milk, vanilla extract, matcha, Greek yogurt, and maple syrup.

Add 1 cup milk, 1 tablespoon vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon matcha, and 1 tablespoon maple syrup to a bowl. Now, add the chia seeds and whisk. Pour them into small bowls and set them in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight to thicken. When your ready to eat, just layer it with Greek yogurt and fresh fruits of your choice.

