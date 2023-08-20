Tiny Seeds, Mighty Benefits: 7 Reasons To Include Chia Seeds In Your Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Rich in Nutrients: Chia seeds are packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. These nutrients are important for overall health and well-being
Helps Digestion System: Chia seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber, both soluble and insoluble. Fiber promotes regular bowel movements, helps maintain a healthy gut, and may contribute to a feeling of fullness
Weight Management: The combination of fiber, protein, and healthy fats in chia seeds can help control appetite and reduce food cravings. When consumed, chia seeds absorb liquid and expand in the stomach, which can contribute to a feeling of fullness and potentially help with portion control
Heart health: Chia seeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid, which can help reduce inflammation and improve cholesterol levels. Omega-3s are known to have a positive impact on cardiovascular health by lowering levels of triglycerides, reducing blood pressure, and supporting overall heart function
Bone Health: Chia seeds are a good source of several minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Adequate intake of these minerals is crucial for preventing osteoporosis and maintaining bone density
Blood Sugar Regulation: The high fiber content of chia seeds can help stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. This may be beneficial for people with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels
Antioxidant Content: Chia seeds contain antioxidants like quercetin, chlorogenic acid, and caffeic acid. These compounds help protect cells from oxidative stress and may contribute to reducing the risk of chronic diseases and certain types of cancer
