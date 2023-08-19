Face Care: 5 Magical Benefits of Methi Seeds For Women In Their 30s

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Exfoliation: if you ground methi (fenugreek) seeds it will turn into a gentle scrub. Add honey and curd into the powder and make it a paste. Scrub on your face to unclog pores and get smoother skin
Treats acne: Apply fenugreek paste with oil on the affected areas. It will not only sooth your skin but also reduce, acne, redness and prevent pimples from forming
Glowing Complexion: With it antioxidant properties and a host of vitamins, fenugreek promotes skin health. The regular use can bring natural radiance and glowing complexion
Rejuvenates skin: Fenugreek has some compounds that support collagen production, such as vitamin C and niacin, which help reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles resulting into more youthful looking skin
Refreshing Under-eyes: The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of fenugreek do wonders on tired eyes. Apply a paste made with fenugreek mixed with aloe vera gel for reduced puffiness, dark circles and fine lines
