7 Ways Raisins Support A Healthy Lifestyle

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Helps to prevent anaemia: Raisins are a good source of iron which is important for making red blood cells and helping them carry oxygen to all the cells of our body. Consuming enough raisins can prevent iron-deficiency anaemia.
Oral health: Nutrients in raisins, like oleanolic and linoleic acid, may have antibacterial properties which help to fight oral plaque-forming bacteria and they also, help maintain healthy oral pH levels thus, preventing cavities.
Gastrointestinal health: Raisins provide a beneficial amount of soluble fibre, promoting healthy digestion and helping to alleviate stomach problems. They also, contain insoluble dietary fibres which improve bowel movement, and easy passage of stool from the body.
Strengthens immunity: They encompass vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and polyphenols that combat harmful free radicals, safeguarding our cells, including the crucial white blood cells fundamental to our immune system. Additionally, raisins possess antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal attributes, mitigating the potential for diverse infections.
Heart health: Raisins reduce blood pressure and sugar. It lowers bad cholesterol which reduces strain on the heart. They are also a good source of potassium. Inadequate potassium levels play a role in the development of elevated blood pressure, heart-related ailments, and the occurrence of strokes.
Treat insomnia: Raisins help to treat insomnia and promote improved sleep. Incorporating raisins into your diet could offer a natural and wholesome way to promote better sleep without resorting to medications or artificial supplements.
Relief from chronic conditions: They are rich in antioxidants which help prevent cell damage caused by ageing and bad lifestyle. They also contain phytonutrients known to reduce the risk of diabetes, osteoporosis, and cancer.
