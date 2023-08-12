5 Effective Foods For Relief From Menstrual Cramps

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
Cucumbers: Due to their high water content, cucumbers are among the top choices for mitigating menstrual bloating. It can effectively meet the body's hydration requirements and avert dehydration. The presence of antioxidants, fibre, along with a range of vitamins and minerals in cucumbers helps in alleviating menstrual cramps.
Bananas: They serve as a substantial magnesium source, a mineral renowned for its ability to lessen the intensity of menstrual cramps. They are also, abundant in fibre and promote smooth bowel movements, potentially reducing bloating. Thus, they provide relief from pain during menstruation.
Lemon and Mint Infused Water: Mint has anti-spasmodic effects which result in diminished contractions of the uterus and a reduction in menstrual cramps.
Lemon functions as a diuretic, aiding in the reduction of bloating and alleviation of menstrual cramps. Menstruation is associated with both bloating and gastrointestinal problems such as gas and diarrhoea and the consumption of lemon water helps to deal with these issues.
Soaked Black Raisins: Black Raisins are abundant in natural sugars, iron, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Thus, it also, regulates menstrual cycle and alleviates the symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Moreover, it aids in balancing hormones within the body and mitigating the discomfort of menstrual cramps.
Beetroot Juice: When you bleed during menstruation, your body loses iron rapidly. Beetroot is rich in iron and it is also, a good source of beta-carotene & antioxidants, which help increase blood circulation to the uterus. As a result, consuming beetroots can aid in decreasing the effect of menstrual cramps.
