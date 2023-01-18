World Economic Forum 2023: Meet Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' covering the Davos summit

Instagram/Prajakta Koli

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli, aka ‘Mostly Sane’, is joining leaders of state and business in the alpine town of Davos for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 along with some of the world’s most exciting and socially aware digital creators.

Six YouTube stars have been chosen to cover the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos from the inside. Representing Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Ghana, India and the Middle East, the 2023 YouTube delegation is the largest group of social media creators ever to participate in the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, where they'll be bringing the issues driving the agenda to the attention of a vast new audience.

The digital stars, who have a combined following of 230 million online, are participating in the World Economic Forum to cover themes of climate action, social justice and global healthcare. They'll also be engaging with an inspiring bunch of ecopreneurs and innovators pushing for solutions and global change.

Who is Prajakta Koli?

Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' is the creator of one of India's biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. Her YouTube channel, Mostly Sane, has 6.8 million subscribers, while on Instagram, she has a following of 7.3 million. She wears many hats. The influencer, blogger, and actor is a Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumnus and the winner of awards as diverse as ‘Viral Queen of the Year’ and Cosmopolitan’s YouTuber of the Year. She’s at Davos 2023 to find stories on female education and climate action.

Who are the other 5 influencers at the summit?

Adanna Steinecker |

Adanna Steinacker has been a YouTube creaor for almost a decade. A Nigeria medical doctor now living in the UK, her best-known channel, House of Adanna, has focused on family and sustainability. Meanwhile, professional channel, Digital Medics Academy, looks set to make her the face of credible health information on YouTube.

Nuseir Yassin |

Nuseir Yassin is an Arab-Israeli vlogger known for his minute-long videos on social media. He has CEOs, scientists and start-up founders in his sights as he hunts for cool solutions and smart ideas to turn into stories for his YouTube channel, Nas Daily.

This is the second time Nuseir has come to Davos, following his participation earlier this year when he made a series of widely consumed videos about the conference and the innovators who attend.

Luis Villar |

Luis Villar, better known as Luisito Comunica, is a Mexican YouTube influencer and blogger. After starting out as a YouTuber making piano tutorials he soon changed to travel content, where his thoughtful reflections on culture turned him into the second most subscribed YouTube creator in Mexico, behind Badabun.

Wodemaya |

Wodemaya is a Ghanaian influencer on a mission to change the narrative of Africa by showcasing its many cultures and lifestyles. His focus on Africans contributing to the development of Africa has led him to visit countries the length and breadth of the continent, interviewing several regional leaders along the way.

Nathalia Arcuri |

Nathalia Arcuri runs a popular Brazilian channel focused on women’s empowerment through financial education. She’s also the CEO from Me Poupe, the world’s first platform offering financial entertainment. Me Poupe reaches more than 14 million people monthly and has a mission to transform Brazilians into savvy investors.

