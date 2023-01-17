Mumbai: India Art Festival is back with its 11th Edition from Jan 19th to 22nd Jan; check all the details

Antra Srivastava

The bays of Mumbai are all set to welcome the panache of 50+ Art Galleries and 550+ Independent Artists at the Nehru Centre in Worli as India Art Festival brings its 11th edition from January 19th to 22nd . With success year after year, India Art Festival stood the test of time in establishing a name for itself as India's leading Contemporary Art Fair. It adds to the trust of art buyers and collectors by bringing up the freshest faces alongside the talented masters.

The upcoming edition of India Art Festival is a fresh breeze of air that presents the buyer with a choice of over 5500+ artworks along different themes, styles, and mediums of art.

Timings

The advent of this 4-day art festival commences with the Inauguration on Jan 19th at 11:30 am followed by a VIP Preview till 8.00 in the evening. The next three days from Jan 20th to 22nd are open for public viewing and buying. With Free Entry on all four days, the organisers invite art enthusiasts and connoisseurs from all walks of life to view, buy and appreciate the unique creations of the participating artists and art galleries.

India Art Festival does not limit itself to any preconceived notions about art and one may find in here the rare gems from the contemporary masters to the raw talent of the emerging and new-age artists. With diverse themes, art styles and art forms you can get your hands on abstracts, landscapes, figurative art, florals and spiritual thematic fusions, folk art forms and sculptures to modern, contemporary art with a futuristic appeal. Art Galleries and Artists from Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Singapore, Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other parts of the country can be seen across the 150+ booths.

Fresh talent

The huge exhibition hall at the ground floor of the Nehru Centre is occupied with major and mid-level art galleries. This year, Gnani Arts from Singapore is returning with a fresh set of talented artists after its last successful stint at the India Art Festival. Bringing at the forefront the modern-day masters is Pastel Tale gallery that houses Ashok Bhowmick, DVS Krishna, Gurmeet Marwah, Haren Thakur, Kishore Sahu, Manoj Darekar, Prabhu Horsoor and Roy K John. Gallery Pioneer gets the best of the best on the walls with artists like Jogen Chowdhary, Thota Vaikuntam, Sakti Burman, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Manu Parekh, and the list continues.

India Art Festival has time and again proven that it is a one-stop solution in finding the art of all tastes and likings. So, if you are looking to catch up on art inspired by Gen-Z, do not miss out on the booth by Magnetic Art House. For carefully curated emotive artworks, visit Kalastrot. H Art Gallery stands out with striking bold use of colours that pop out to make a statement.

Artists to look forward

The Artist Pavilion, section of India Art Festival gives a chance to independent artists to showcase their creative genes while also becoming the platform for art collectors and buyers to directly initiate a dialogue with the emerging pool of artistic talents. Seascapes, landscapes, rural and urban scenarios, and abstracts are seen in abundance in the Artists Pavilion with names like Harshika Patki, Amar Hulgeri, Uma Krishnamoorthy, Anaya Jetha, Sharu Anjirbag and Chetna Airani. Also, witness the beauty of abstracted landscapes by Sunil & Swati Kale.

Artists like Shivani Banerjee, Antara Srivastva, Archana Mehta, Priti Mahashabde and Vasanti Gokani have a collection of spiritually inclined themes that radiate an aura of their own. Also, you can lay your hands on sculptures by Sonali Maitra Paul, Ishwar Shetty, and Rohan Sonavane. The hottest trending Resin Art can be found by Ashwini Gore and Shyama Nadimpalli. Also, witness alcohol ink creations by Anuja Aggarwal and Anju Pal. Madhavi Bhaskar have come up with a display of her wildlife series which is a must visit for animal lovers.

A few names that have stood out among the Artist Pavilion are artists like Kanishka Mehra who does thread and nail art; artist Zehra Hussain Chughtai with a unique approach to stylised modern Mughal art, Lomita Nanda who is showcasing Mandala Art infused with Sacred Geometry, Karishma Mehta and Sudha Adarsh with her distinctive Relief Artwork.

