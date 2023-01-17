Auto Expo 2023: Exotic Wheels displaying five pre-owned supercars at mega event

Exotic Wheels, a prominent dealer of pre-owned premium supercars, displays five mean machines at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

Among the sports cars displayed is a grey-coloured Porsche 718 Boxster with a red top. The Chandigarh registered vehicle has been driven only 3,000 km since it rolled out of the factory in 2017. Priced at Rs. 95 lahks, the Boxster comes with Alcantara interiors, a front bumper, diffuser, rear brake light lamp strip, sports chrono package, sports exhaust, parking sensors, auto-folding side mirrors, carbon fibre dipped side air-intake trims and more.

The second car Exotic Wheels is displaying at the country’s largest automobile show is a white Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG with red interiors priced at Rs. 2.97 crores. Punjab registered car from 2020 has been driven only 16,000 km. The car comes with a carbon fibre interior package, night package, lane assist, sunroof, AMG performant exhaust, Alcantara roof, Alcantara A&B pillars, navigation, 360-degree reverse camera, Burmeister sound surround, memory seat, 22” launch edition wheels, privacy glasses by Mercedes. The car is insured until July 2023.

Also on display is a Bentley Continental GT Speed 2013 model that has covered only 12,000 km. The Himachal Pradesh registered car is priced at Rs. 1.30 crore. The car comes in blue with red interiors, and Mansory carbon fibre hood, grill, front bumper lip, fendor logo, boot spoiler, diffuser, exhaust tips, and side skirts. The other features include a BlueTooth cellphone adapter, height control, heated seats, electrically folding side mirrors, electric seats, red callipers, etc.

“The range of premium pre-owned cars we are displaying at the Auto Expo shows the immense trust our customers - both buyers and sellers - have in us. All these cars are exclusively available with Exotic Wheels. We have received several inquiries and a lot of interest during the ongoing show. We are confident we will be able to cement further our position as the preferred partner for buying and selling pre-owned luxury cars,” said Himanshu Karnwal, CEO of Exotic Wheels.

Exotic Wheels is also displaying a yellow Maserati GTs MC Sports Line. Priced at Rs. 66 lakh, the 2013 model is registered in Haryana and has driven barely 7,000 km. The power-packed machine comes with black interiors, 2020 Maserati GTs front and rear bumper, wet carbon fibre hood, interior package Trofeo design, steering wheel MC design, pedal shifters MC design, side skirts, custom loud exhaust, 20” Neptune design wheels, brake callipers red, front parking sensor, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, 7D carpets, iPod interface, Bose sound surround, and more.

The fifth car displayed is a red Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS from 2016. The West Bengal registered car is priced at Rs. 1.51 crore and has been driven just 17,000 km. The power-packed car comes with black interiors, PDLS plus headlamps package, alcantara interior package, carbon fibre trims, sports chrono package, sports exhaust, reverse camera, navigation, Bose sound surround, memory seats, GTS headrest badging, red callipers, 20” Carrera wheels, 18-way seat adjustment, etc. The car is insured till August 2023.

Founded only in 2019, Exotic Wheels boasts the most exclusive collection of high-end car brands, including Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin, BMW, Jaguar, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Mustang, Audi, Land Rover, Range Rover, etc. In just over four years, Exotic Wheels has carved out a niche in the world of pre-owned sports cars. The company has also shown that secondhand sports cars can be as good as new cars.

