World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle emphasises individuals to work together to save 'Mother Earth' | Google

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to remind every individual on the planet that they need to take care of the 'Mother Earth' else repercussions like global warming and rapid climate change will continue and cause intolerable living conditions. Google has highlighted the urgency of climate change action with a special Doodle today and how everyone at individual level can take steps and work together to save our planet.

“Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change. On this day, people all over the globe honour the achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate justice is needed,” Google said for Climate Change Doodle.

This Doodle is made up of leaves has depicted a spectrum of actions we can take in our day-to-day to make an impact on climate change. Some actions include:

Opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer at home. Practicing a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible. Walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible.

Climate change is largely driven by anthropogenic activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, industrial and vehicular emissions that release greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane which trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere causing global warming that alters the planet's weather patterns.

Climate change has far-reaching effects on the planet, including rising sea levels, more frequent and severe weather events, ocean acidification, and changes in the distribution and behaviour of plant and animal species. These effects threaten human health and livelihoods, as well as global biodiversity and ecosystem stability.