Kitty O’Neil: Google Doodle celebrates American stuntwoman's 77th birth anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Google Doodle celebrates American stuntwoman, Kitty O’Neil's 77th birth anniversary. She has being given the title as 'The fastest woman in the world'
Kitty O'Neil was an exceptional woman who forged a path in the highly competitive worlds of high-speed sports and dangerous stunts despite her being deaf. She never saw her deafness as a roadblock, in fact, she referred to it as an asset
She began experimenting with motorcycle racing and high-speed sports like water skiing. A true action-lover, she also performed dangerous acts such as falling from daunting heights while set on fire and jumping from helicopters
Neil achieved her ultimate feat in 1976, when she sped across the Alvord Desert in Oregon state at 512.76 miles per hour in a rocket-powered car
She went on to break other records, including piloting rocket dragsters and jet-powered boats
A doll similar to the daredevil stunt woman Kitty O’Neil was then available in the market
In the late 70s, she even served as a stunt double in several action movies, including 'The Blues Brothers', 'The Bionic Woman' and 'Wonder Woman' and the first woman to join Stunts Unlimited, an association for Hollywood's best stunt performers
A biopic about Ms O'Neil's life, titled 'Silent Victory: The Kitty O'Neil Story', was released in 1979 and recaps the impressive Alvord Desert feat
