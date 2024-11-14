 World Diabetes Day: Can Onset Of Diabetes Be Early Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer? Know What Triggers Insulin Spikes
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWorld Diabetes Day: Can Onset Of Diabetes Be Early Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer? Know What Triggers Insulin Spikes

World Diabetes Day: Can Onset Of Diabetes Be Early Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer? Know What Triggers Insulin Spikes

Without enough insulin or with insulin resistance, blood sugar levels stay high, which is harmful to the body and leads to type 2 diabetes

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Canva

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 to raise global awareness about diabetes, a chronic disease that affects millions worldwide. A major goal of World Diabetes Day is to encourage healthier lifestyle choices to prevent type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through diet and exercise.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, most people do not exercise regularly, have no sleep cycle, eat junk food, and avoid healthy choices. As a result, it has become easier for their bodies to become victims of chronic diseases at a younger age. Diabetes is one such disease. When physical activity is limited, the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar effectively is compromised, which can lead to insulin resistance and weight gain, main causes of risk of diabetes.

Canva

Relation between insulin spikes and pancreas

Eating foods high in carbohydrates or sugar increases blood sugar levels. The pancreas, an organ near the stomach, release a hormone called insulin. Insulin’s job is to help move glucose from the bloodstream into our cells, where it’s used for energy.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25
Thomas Cook Shares Surge 7% After PAT Rises 65%; Leisure Travel Segment Grows 22% In Q2 FY25
Read Also
6 Effective Ways To Prevent Diabetes In Children
article-image

With repeated insulin spikes, the body’s cells start to become less responsive or numb to insulin. This condition is called insulin resistance. This means that even though there is plenty of insulin, the cells don’t respond to it effectively, and glucose remains in the blood. Over time, the pancreas has to work harder and harder to keep up with insulin demand. This continuous overwork can eventually tire out the pancreas.

Canva

How can diabetes lead to pancreatic cancer?

When the pancreas lose the ability to produce enough insulin, the cells begin to damage. Without enough insulin or with insulin resistance, blood sugar levels stay high, which is harmful to the body and leads to type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant- Adult & Paediatric Endocrinologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital in response to this explained, "Long standing Type 2 diabetes increases the risk of pancreatic cancer by multiple ways. Chronic exposure to hyperglycemia, worsening insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia promotes tumourogenesis and metastatic potential. Patients with diabetes are at 2 fold increased risk of development of pancreatic cancer."

"Some antidiabetic medication like Metformin reduces the risk of pancreatic cancer. Worsening glycemic control and weight loss may be the clue of development of pancreatic cancer in diabetic patients (It is not the rule, worsening glycemic control have other causes also), Because pancreatic cancer causes damage to beta cells of pancreas which are secreting insulin. Newly diagnosed diabetes in old age group may be due to Pancreatic cancer particularly if Blood sugar is too high associated with weight loss and requires a high dose of medicine and insulin," he added.

To prevent diabetes and its harmful effects on your body, it is necessary to make lifestyle changes and prioritise your body and its needs, even in a busy lifestyle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Diabetes Day: Can Onset Of Diabetes Be Early Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer? Know What Triggers...

World Diabetes Day: Can Onset Of Diabetes Be Early Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer? Know What Triggers...

6 Effective Ways To Prevent Diabetes In Children

6 Effective Ways To Prevent Diabetes In Children

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes By India's First Prime Minister

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes By India's First Prime Minister

Children's Day Feast In Mumbai: Best Restaurants Offering Kid-Approved Menus

Children's Day Feast In Mumbai: Best Restaurants Offering Kid-Approved Menus

IN PICS: 7 Places You Can Take Your Little Ones To Celebrate Children's Day

IN PICS: 7 Places You Can Take Your Little Ones To Celebrate Children's Day