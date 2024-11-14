World Diabetes Day: Can Onset Of Diabetes Be Early Signs Of Pancreatic Cancer? Know What Triggers Insulin Spikes

Canva

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 to raise global awareness about diabetes, a chronic disease that affects millions worldwide. A major goal of World Diabetes Day is to encourage healthier lifestyle choices to prevent type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through diet and exercise.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, most people do not exercise regularly, have no sleep cycle, eat junk food, and avoid healthy choices. As a result, it has become easier for their bodies to become victims of chronic diseases at a younger age. Diabetes is one such disease. When physical activity is limited, the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar effectively is compromised, which can lead to insulin resistance and weight gain, main causes of risk of diabetes.

Relation between insulin spikes and pancreas

Eating foods high in carbohydrates or sugar increases blood sugar levels. The pancreas, an organ near the stomach, release a hormone called insulin. Insulin’s job is to help move glucose from the bloodstream into our cells, where it’s used for energy.

With repeated insulin spikes, the body’s cells start to become less responsive or numb to insulin. This condition is called insulin resistance. This means that even though there is plenty of insulin, the cells don’t respond to it effectively, and glucose remains in the blood. Over time, the pancreas has to work harder and harder to keep up with insulin demand. This continuous overwork can eventually tire out the pancreas.

How can diabetes lead to pancreatic cancer?

When the pancreas lose the ability to produce enough insulin, the cells begin to damage. Without enough insulin or with insulin resistance, blood sugar levels stay high, which is harmful to the body and leads to type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Vahid S. Bharmal, Consultant- Adult & Paediatric Endocrinologist, Bhailal Amin General Hospital in response to this explained, "Long standing Type 2 diabetes increases the risk of pancreatic cancer by multiple ways. Chronic exposure to hyperglycemia, worsening insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia promotes tumourogenesis and metastatic potential. Patients with diabetes are at 2 fold increased risk of development of pancreatic cancer."

"Some antidiabetic medication like Metformin reduces the risk of pancreatic cancer. Worsening glycemic control and weight loss may be the clue of development of pancreatic cancer in diabetic patients (It is not the rule, worsening glycemic control have other causes also), Because pancreatic cancer causes damage to beta cells of pancreas which are secreting insulin. Newly diagnosed diabetes in old age group may be due to Pancreatic cancer particularly if Blood sugar is too high associated with weight loss and requires a high dose of medicine and insulin," he added.

To prevent diabetes and its harmful effects on your body, it is necessary to make lifestyle changes and prioritise your body and its needs, even in a busy lifestyle.