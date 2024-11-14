6 Effective Ways To Prevent Diabetes In Children

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 14, 2024
In this fast-paced world, sedentary lifestyle is leading to onset on diabetes in children. Here are a few effective ways you can prevent it in your children
All images from Canva
Children should engage in at least an hour of physical activity each day. Fun activities like playing outdoors, swimming, dancing, or organized sports help them stay active, maintain a healthy weight, and improve insulin sensitivity
Emphasize meals with whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. Limiting processed foods, sugary snacks, and fast food can help manage blood sugar levels. Try healthier options to satisfy their junk cravings
Sugary drinks, including sodas and fruit juices, can cause blood sugar spikes. Encourage water, milk, or naturally flavored water instead
Help children learn appropriate portion sizes. Using child-sized plates and serving balanced meals can help them avoid overeating
Sleep deprivation can lead to weight gain and insulin resistance, so children should aim for 9-11 hours of sleep each night
Reducing non-essential screen time allows children more opportunities for physical activity. It also reduces the likelihood of snacking out of boredom
Thanks For Reading!